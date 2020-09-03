AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.83% of AptarGroup worth $59,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $2,059,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.92. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,425. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

