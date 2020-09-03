Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 10,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,161. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit