Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 10,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,161. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

ASRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.