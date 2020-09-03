ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading 7.6% Higher

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 276,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 362,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

