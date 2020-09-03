ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 276,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 362,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit