Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 30th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,322. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

