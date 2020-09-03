AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.97

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 436614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AU Optronics Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AU Optronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

