AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 866,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,092. The firm has a market cap of $931.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

