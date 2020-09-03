Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 3,647 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,422 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.