Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,808. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

