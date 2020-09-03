Auxano Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,329 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.28. 16,148,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 169.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

