Auxano Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $10.56 on Thursday, hitting $348.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

