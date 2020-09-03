Auxano Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $87.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,629.51. 3,165,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,538.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,389.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

