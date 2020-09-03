Auxano Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 12,372,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

