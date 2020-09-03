Auxano Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,120. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.