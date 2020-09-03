Auxano Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,025. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

