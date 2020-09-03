Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 425,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 3,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,357. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

