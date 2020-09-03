Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 6% Higher

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.71. 3,689,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,279,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

