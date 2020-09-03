Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.25. 378,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 344,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.