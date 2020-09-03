Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.87.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

