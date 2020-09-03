Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.87.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
