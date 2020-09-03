Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 18,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,511. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

