BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in BGC Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,299. The company has a market capitalization of $920.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGCP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

