Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 30th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCYC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

