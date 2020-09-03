Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BASI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

