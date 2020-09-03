BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the July 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BHTG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,258. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.