Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (12.66) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON BISI opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Bisichi Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Bisichi Mining alerts:

Bisichi Mining Company Profile

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.