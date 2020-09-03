Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (12.66) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON BISI opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Bisichi Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Bisichi Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.