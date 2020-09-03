Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,314.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,314.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

