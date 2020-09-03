BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $890,862.61 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. BitBall has a total market cap of $890,862.61 and approximately $598,338.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,955,032 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

