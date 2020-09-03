Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000121 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.