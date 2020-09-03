Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 6,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

