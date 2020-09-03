BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Dividend History for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

Comments


