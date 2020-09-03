BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 41,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $28.88 on Thursday, reaching $579.12. The stock had a trading volume of 735,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

