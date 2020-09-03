BlackRock Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.