BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

