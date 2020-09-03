Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BZM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

