BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 13.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 86,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,679. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

