BOMB Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $872,023.71 and approximately $70,449.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00008860 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,872.68 or 1.01399250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00201375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,877 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.