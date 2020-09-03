Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $22.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

