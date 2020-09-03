Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $22.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit