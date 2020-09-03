Brokerages Set PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price at $37.00

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

