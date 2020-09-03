Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $73,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 2.03. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

