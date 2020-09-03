Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 516,774 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 102,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

