CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Trading Up 11.7%

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.15. 202,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 140,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CAHS China HGS Real Estate alerts:

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.