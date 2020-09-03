Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 6.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.29. 3,318,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,179,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

