Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $505,443.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 63,378 shares worth $4,949,865. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 465,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,005. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

