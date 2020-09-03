Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $505,443.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 63,378 shares worth $4,949,865. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CDLX traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 465,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,005. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
