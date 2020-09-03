Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 183.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,148,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,086. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 169.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

