China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.36. 816,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,462,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

