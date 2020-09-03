CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Company Profile
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.