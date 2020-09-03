CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

