Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 2,100,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,623,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

