Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 164,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 39,179,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012,736. The company has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

