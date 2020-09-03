Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $92.87 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

