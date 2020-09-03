Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,095,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,300,000 after purchasing an additional 824,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

KO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 22,270,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,042,836. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

