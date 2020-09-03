Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,095,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,300,000 after purchasing an additional 824,009 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,270,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

